Kenya: Residents of Terror-Prone Areas of Lamu Assured of Security During Poll

Residents of terror-prone areas of Basuba and Kiunga wards in Lamu County have been assured of their security during the repeat presidential poll.

Lamu County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said adequate security officers have been deployed to all polling stations in Basuba and Kiunga to ensure the election is not interrupted.

Speaking on Wednesday shortly after the closure of a stakeholders' meeting organised by IEBC and which brought together officers from various departments, Mr Kitiyo said officers conducting the Operation Linda Boni will also assist in protecting citizens during the election.

He also assured the more than 2,000 terror IDPs living in various camps in Lamu including Katsaka Kairu and Witu AIC Church that their security will be guaranteed to ensure they participate in the election.

BONI FOREST

He said security agencies have also been deployed on roads, air, water and areas leading to Boni Forest and the border of Lamu and Somalia in order to ensure there are no external attacks which may interrupt the presidential election.

However, Mr Kitiyo warned locals who are opposed to the Thursday presidential election to keep off from any form of demonstrations in the county saying dire consequences will befall them if they go against the orders.

"We are prepared. We have deployed enough security officers all over the county ahead of the Thursday poll.

"The IDPs at Katsaka Kairu and Witu AIC should rest assured that they will participate in the voting. We have deployed police and KPR officers in their villages to protect them as they go to vote.

"Linda Boni Operation security officers will also assist us in protecting voters who will take part in voting in Basuba and Kiunga areas. We are ready to go," said Mr Kitiyo.

POLL MATERIALS

On his side, Lamu County IEBC Elections Manager Mohamed Adan confirmed he had received all election materials in readiness for the Thursday election.

Mr Adan said they have already recruited and trained all the necessary staff ahead of the poll.

He said unlike other counties which are having challenges recruiting and training election staff, Lamu was lucky to have already done that and is ready for the exercise.

"We are ready to go. We have so far received all election materials including new ballot boxes, Kiems kits and ballot papers. For those living in camps and in terror-prone areas like Basuba, Kiunga and in Witu, we have made arrangements with the security team and they have assured us that enough security will be provided for them to vote," said Mr Adan.

Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama called on locals to observe peace before, during and after the Thursday repeat presidential poll.

He called on residents to come out in large numbers and vote for their preferred presidential candidate.