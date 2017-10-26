Family Rights, Elderly and Child Protection (FRECHIP) has condemned violence taking place among women in the country surrounding issues of infidelity saying this portrays lack of respect for one another.

Executive Director for FRECHIP, Esmie Tembenu, made the remarks in a statement issued on Tuesday following the circulation of videos on social media depicting women undressing, insulting and assaulting fellow women alleged to have slept with their husbands.

"FRECHIP is failing to understand why Malawian women have lost respect for themselves and their families. What women must know is that when they undress a fellow woman, they are somehow undressing themselves since women are biologically made in a similar way," said Tembenu in the statement.

She said such immoral behavior discredits their husbands instead of protecting them.

"We are further advising married women to be protecting, upholding and defending their families when they suspect something bad from their husbands," said Tembenu.

Tembenu said FRECHIP's concern is on the children of the women who are being undressed and their videos posted on social media saying the children are able to see their mothers in such a degrading state.

The rights body also pointed out the law educates us not to be taking the law into our own hands and this is the reason why the Malawi Government established law enforcement offices like the police, Ombudsman, courts and human rights organizations where the women who were offended could have taken their cases.

One of the videos that went viral recently involved a woman who was undressed by a group of women who took turns to beat her up brutally and mercilessly with clay pots, chairs and other household items for cheating with one of the women's husband.