Malawi: 'Work in Clusters to Avoid Bloodsucking Violence'

Chikwawa — Development partners working under Chikwawa district council have been urged to collaborate and work in clusters as one way of avoiding attacks from bloodsucking myth.

Chikwawa District Commissioner, Fred Movete made the remarks on Wednesday in an emergency stakeholders meeting which was called to address the issue of bloodsucking that has not spared the district.

He said most attacks focus on the people who were strangers to an area adding it was necessary for formation of partnerships between NGOs and government offices when conducting activities.

"We appreciate the existence of the NGOs in the district because they implement government efforts.

But much as we appreciate their work they should collaborate with government offices doing the same," the DC pointed out

Movete added that when NGO representatives were accompanied by government officers or extension workers to a particular area, chances of no attacks were high as most communities were aware of government officers and other extension workers.

"What I am trying to say is that we have different organizations doing different activities such as health, education, agriculture and many other activities. It can be better if these organizations include government officers for particular field visits," he suggested.

Chikwawa Police Station Officer In charge, Assistant Commissioner, Dave Chingwalu said so far his office had managed to arrest 21 people in connection to violence purported by the bloodsucking saga.

He said the funny thing was that on October 20, 2017 some minibus touters at Thabwa road block blocked passengers from boarding minibuses and other vehicles claiming owners of the vehicles were bloodsuckers.

Chingwalu pointed out that his office was conducting awareness meetings as well as patrols around communities with assistance from their counterpart from Mitole Mobile Police Service.

The Officer In-Charge bemoaned insufficient resources to continue with the awareness as well as the patrols and has since appealed for assistance.

During the meeting, two organizations namely Malawi Red Cross Society and Goal Malawi gave testimonies that they were at one point on the verge of being attacked by angry communities for being regarded as bloodsuckers.