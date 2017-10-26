Gaborone — Victory for the local teams at the ongoing Zone VI basketball tournament may feel like a wild goose chase with positive results not forth coming.

The dismal collective performance by local teams on the court however does not shadow the individual brilliance that the local players possess.

One such player who has already put her hand up to be potentially shortlisted for the tournament's female Most Valuable Player (MVP) is BDF V's point guard Orapeleng Leagajang.

Despite her diminutive structure which is uncharacteristical for a basketball player, Leagajang's heroics at the Zone VI tournament have not gone unnoticed as she has already caught the eye of Mozambique's Ferroviario Maputo technical team.

In her maiden regional tournament, one might expect Leagajang to let the nerves get the better of her, but the point guard has over the past few Zone VI tournament games produced impressive statistics that include 12 points and five rebounds against the Lakers of Zimbabwe.

If the match statistics are anything to go by, Leagajang has then been the driving force behind BDF V ladies team either with points on the board, rebounds or assists as she tops all in the BDF V roaster.

Leagajang revealed in an interview that she has been approached by the Mozambique basketball power houses with the hope of signing a professional contract should all fall into place.

The move to Mozambique will to her, be just what the doctor ordered in kick starting her professional career as the Mozambique league is more competitive and semi-professional.

BDF V are yet to register a win in the tournament as they suffered their fifth defeat in a row on Tuesday.

The army ladies lost to Lakers of Zimbabwe with just 11 points with the score board reading 46-61 in favour of the Zimbabweans at the final buzzer.

The Lakers were arguably out for the taking with only two substitutes in their roaster, but the local ladies however never used their numerical superiority to their advantage, but rather shot themselves in the foot as they gave away a lot of elementary fouls that led to the Lakers converting and accumulating more baskets from the free throw line.

In other games played on Tuesday, InterClube of Angola made light work of home side Dolphins 108-48 while Ferroviario de Beira despite a late charge from Harare City Hornets won 86-71 to stay on course with challenging for the title.

Meanwhile, Angolan giants Recretivo do Libolo saw off Ferroviario de Maputo from Mozambique 86-52 to make it four straight wins and the only undefeated team by far in the championships.

Libolo, who were finalists at last year's FIBA Africa Champions Cup in Egypt, came into the tournament as title favourites and they are thus far living up to the expectations.

Recretivo do Libolo sit atop the table standings with eight points while Ferroviario de Beira are in second place with seven points from four games. InterClube, who have played a game less, sit in third place with six points.

With the loss to Libolo, Ferroviario de Maputo are out of the title race and are tied on five points with Dolphins and Harare City Hornets, but separated by goal difference in that order.

Troopers of Botswana sit in seventh place with four points having won no game so far at the regional tournament.

