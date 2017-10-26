25 October 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Khama to Open Tsodilo Staircase

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bopa

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama will tomorrow (October 27) officially open the Rhino trail staircase at the Tsodilo Hills Heritage site which was funded by the Diamond Trust to the tune of P1 million.

A press release from the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism says the official opening will be followed by a walk on the new Rhino Trail staircase.

It further says the staircase construction project was launched in April 2017 by the ministry's permanent secretary, Mr Rule Opelo together with the chairperson of the Diamond Trust, Mr Boyce Sebetlela.

The ministry through the Department of National Museum and Monuments in collaboration with the Diamond Trust will hold the event at the Tsodilo Hills Heritage site.

It says the Diamond Trust has funded other developments at the Tsodilo World Heritage Site and in the village as part of the long standing partnership between the Tsodilo community and Diamond Trust which has been in place since 2010 under the Tsodilo Community Project.

It further says the Tsodilo Hill World Heritage site was the first in Botswana to be inscribed on the World Heritage list in 2011 on the basis of its outstanding rock art, evidence of a long history of settlement and its intangible heritage as a sacred place.

It has four trails namely rhino, lion, the highest (summit trail) and cliff trail and over the years it was realised that the rhino trail receives a large number of visitors ranging from the youth, elderly, physically challenged and able bodied people.

The release says it was also realised that part of the rhino trail was not easily accessible by the elderly and physically challenged, thus the idea of staircase.

Source: BOPA

Botswana

Botswana, Japan Relations Strong

Out-going Japanese Ambassador to Botswana, Mr Masahiro Onishi has said the relations between Botswana and Japan are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.