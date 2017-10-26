Malawi: Providence Secondary School Students Hold Demonstrations Against Management

Students at Providence Catholic Secondary School in Mulanje on Tuesday held demonstrations against their school management for not responding to their needs.

According to information gathered when Mana visited the school, some of the issues being demonstrated against started when the school received a new head teacher, Sister Musaiwa who replaced Sister Chagomerana.

It is said that since the new Head teacher came in, the school diet changed and any kind of entertainment was banned stirring anger among the students who resorted to demonstrations, defying all meals and other day to day school activities.

However police were called to calm the situation at the school as some students broke classroom and hostel windows.

Confirming the development, Mulanje Police Publicist, Gresham Ngwira said police were called to intervene in the situation and that currently everything was back to normal.

"We were indeed called on Tuesday to intervene in a misunderstanding that was there between students and authorities. We managed to contain the situation and business resumed when we left the campus," he explained.

Efforts to talk to school management proved futile as they were reported to be in a meeting on the same issue.

However is reported that some students sustained minor injuries during the demonstrations and were treated as outpatients at Mulanje District Hospital.