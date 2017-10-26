26 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Providence Secondary School Students Hold Demonstrations Against Management

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nellie Kapatuka -Mana

Students at Providence Catholic Secondary School in Mulanje on Tuesday held demonstrations against their school management for not responding to their needs.

According to information gathered when Mana visited the school, some of the issues being demonstrated against started when the school received a new head teacher, Sister Musaiwa who replaced Sister Chagomerana.

It is said that since the new Head teacher came in, the school diet changed and any kind of entertainment was banned stirring anger among the students who resorted to demonstrations, defying all meals and other day to day school activities.

However police were called to calm the situation at the school as some students broke classroom and hostel windows.

Confirming the development, Mulanje Police Publicist, Gresham Ngwira said police were called to intervene in the situation and that currently everything was back to normal.

"We were indeed called on Tuesday to intervene in a misunderstanding that was there between students and authorities. We managed to contain the situation and business resumed when we left the campus," he explained.

Efforts to talk to school management proved futile as they were reported to be in a meeting on the same issue.

However is reported that some students sustained minor injuries during the demonstrations and were treated as outpatients at Mulanje District Hospital.

Malawi

Malawi Milk Markets, Prices Remain a Challenge - CISANET

Civil Society Network for Agriculture (Cisanet) executive director Pamela Kuwali says dairy farmers in the country… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.