Kenya: Low Voter Turnout Recorded in Parts of Nairobi

Nairobi — Voting exercise in most polling stations in Dagoretti North Constituency region kicked off smoothly with the voter turnout however being low as compared to the August 8 election.

As established by Capital FM News, a handful of voters have turned out to vote for their preferred presidential candidate in most of the polling stations in the area.

In Kawangware Primary School for instance, the polling stations opened on time but the voter turnout was not as huge as expected.

"The turnout is low but we hope that the number will increase as the day progresses. No doubt there has been a decline of numbers as compared to the August 8 elections," Dennis Maina, the presiding officer at the station said.

Anthony Mburu a voter who cast his vote said that the process was fast despite the low voter turnout but was confident that the rest of the voters will show up in the course of the day to exercise their democratic right.

"The day is still young, I believe that other voters will come to vote though the energy witnessed in the August 8 elections is not there this time round," said Mburu.

Paul Elisha another voter from the region told Capital FM News that exercise was quick and urged other voters to come out and vote.

"Voting is a fundamental right and no voter should take it for granted. Voters should come out in their large numbers and vote for their preferred leader," said Elisha.

At the time of the visit by Capital FM News, one of the polling stations in Kabiro ward had recorded the lowest number of voters with Doughlas Omare the Deputy Presiding Officer attributing the low turnout to the call by opposition leader Raila Odinga who urged his supporters to boycott the exercise.

"This polling station on August 8 was full and crowded but seemingly many voters seem to have heeded to calls by a section of leaders who appealed to their supporters to stay away from the polling station," said Omare.

During the rounds in the region it was evident that security was on top gear with the security forces ensuring that there is no any form of disruption as the voting gets underway.

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi while casting his vote in Kisii Town reaffirmed voters that adequate security measures have been put in place across the country to ensure that the voting exercise goes on smoothly without any hitches.

"I want to categorically and very firmly assure everyone across the country that we have no security problem, just wake up, go and vote and if you choose not to vote, it's okay, it is your right. Just stay away from the polling stations and remain at home," he said.

Voting is progressing on well elsewhere in the country, apart from polling centers in Nyanza, Nairobi's Kibera and Mathare.

In Kisumu, Odinga's stronghold, the polling stations remained closed and chained with no sign of the voting process taking place.

Ballot boxes and electronic kits to identify voters and transmit results had not arrived in polling stations, with officials facing attacks from opposition supporters while trying to deliver voting material.

In President Kenyatta's strongholds the queues were long as early as 6am.

The voting process is expected to close at 5pm.