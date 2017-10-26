26 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Deployed in Mathare After Rowdy Youths Barricaded Roads

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Normalcy has resumed in Mathare area of Nairobi after tens of anti-riot police officers were deployed to ensure law and order prevails.

Earlier in the day, there was tension after agitated youths barricaded roads leading to polling stations using stones.

Others had vowed to bar anyone trying to go to vote but not until tens of officers arrived.

Areas that had problem within the populous constituency are Mathare Area 1, 2 and Mradi.

"The situation is now better after more police were deployed ... " an administrator told Capital FM News.

Despite the tension, tens of people have participated in the repeat presidential poll within the area.

Other areas of Mathare constituency did not have major incidents.

Those who voted did with ease while others opted to stay at home in solidarity with Opposition leader Raila Odinga who boycotted the poll.

Odinga on Wednesday asked his supporters to stay away from polling stations.

His withdrawal, he said, was triggered by lack of reforms at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

