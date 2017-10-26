Cameroon: Celerity in Project Execution

Vote holders and contractors in the country are not unaware that in about a month from now, any project inscribed in the 2017 Public Contracts records whose contract wouldn't have been awarded then will be something for another year. In fact, the country's fiscal legislation stipulates that all engagements (award of contracts) for any fiscal year ends on November 30.

Evidently, stakeholders in the award of the contracts right from the central to decentralised services are redoubling efforts to screen tender files for the different projects and get them awarded to the most competitive bidders before the deadline. Efficiency in executing public contracts begins with the award, the seriousness and objectivity with which it is done and the calibre of contractor engaged (his technical, logistic and financial prowess to deliver well and on time).

The one month left for this operation this year is therefore highly determinant. As the tender award experts increase their steps to get closer to the finishing point by November 30, 2017, nothing should as well be left to chance to ascertain the capability of those contractors to whom contracts are given to be able to satisfactorily deliver. Awarding a public contract is one thing and executing it, at least effectively and within the required period, is another. Actions in the entire chain and thus complimentary and, to say the least, interwoven such that once one is not properly done, it adversely affects efficiency at term.

With all these in mind, project contractors, controllers and vote holders absolutely need to work in synergy so that contracts awarded are not just executed anyhow or at worse abandoned. The country spends much of her scarce resources on public contracts with the pious hope of stepping up the living conditions of the population. Anything short of celerity and efficacy in executing the project plunges the country into the abyss rather than project her to the limelight.

A country's growth pace is largely measured through the number and nature of public contracts executed. Cameroon cannot afford to be different especially at a time government is engaged in a seemingly irreversible growth path with the goal to attain a middle-income economy amidst increasingly scarce liquidity.