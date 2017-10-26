26 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Envoys Regret Supreme Court Quorum Hitch

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agewa Magut

The international community has urged Kenyans to reject violence and to remain calm as they vote in the fresh election Thursday.

In a joint statement by 15 Heads of Missions in Kenya, the envoys voiced regret at the postponement of a court case challenging the repeat presidential election by Chief Justice David Maraga on Wednesday at the Supreme Court due to lack of quorum.

"We regret that the Supreme Court was unable to hear today's case that raised important questions regarding the election. We would have preferred that the case be heard before the election. We strongly deplore any attempts to obstruct the judicial process," the statement said.

They also condemned the attack on Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu's driver two days ago and expressed their disappointment in the continued interference with the judicial process by political parties.

"Our governments have watched the unfolding developments around Kenya's fresh presidential election with profound sadness. We had hoped and have repeatedly called for Kenyans to come together to hold a better election in line with the historic order of the Supreme Court on September 1," the statement read.

The statement from the Heads of Missions in Kenya was penned by the ambassadors and high commissioners to Kenya from the US, European Commission, Finland, Norway, Australia, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, France, Canada, Italy and Belgium.

They urged Kenyans to have immediate, open and transparent dialogue to help heal the rift that has been caused by the recent political tensions in the country.

The envoys fear that Kenya will lose all gains since 2008, following the post-election violence that rocked that country if the divisions among the people remain.

Kenya

Why Last-Ditch Effort to Broker Poll Deal Fell Apart

Failure by the Supreme Court to raise a quorum on Wednesday effectively halted a series of court cases seeking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.