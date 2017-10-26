Kenya: Envoys Regret Supreme Court Quorum Hitch

The international community has urged Kenyans to reject violence and to remain calm as they vote in the fresh election Thursday.

In a joint statement by 15 Heads of Missions in Kenya, the envoys voiced regret at the postponement of a court case challenging the repeat presidential election by Chief Justice David Maraga on Wednesday at the Supreme Court due to lack of quorum.

"We regret that the Supreme Court was unable to hear today's case that raised important questions regarding the election. We would have preferred that the case be heard before the election. We strongly deplore any attempts to obstruct the judicial process," the statement said.

They also condemned the attack on Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu's driver two days ago and expressed their disappointment in the continued interference with the judicial process by political parties.

"Our governments have watched the unfolding developments around Kenya's fresh presidential election with profound sadness. We had hoped and have repeatedly called for Kenyans to come together to hold a better election in line with the historic order of the Supreme Court on September 1," the statement read.

The statement from the Heads of Missions in Kenya was penned by the ambassadors and high commissioners to Kenya from the US, European Commission, Finland, Norway, Australia, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, France, Canada, Italy and Belgium.

They urged Kenyans to have immediate, open and transparent dialogue to help heal the rift that has been caused by the recent political tensions in the country.

The envoys fear that Kenya will lose all gains since 2008, following the post-election violence that rocked that country if the divisions among the people remain.