26 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: How Polling Clerks Are Dealing With Low Voter Turnout

By Chad Kutundu

The low voter turnout in the repeat presidential election has seen polling clerks lie idle in voting stations.

Pictures circulating on social media show polling clerks sleeping or conversing with each other as they wait for voters to turn up and vote.

Beehive of activities, election officials are overwhelmed with high turn out. #ElectionBoycottKE #ElectionsKE pic.twitter.com/vvdDIIU7kV

- Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) October 26, 2017

Nasib primary polling station in Garissa county pic.twitter.com/3T1DS533oM

- Ibrahim Rashid (@myibraa12341) October 26, 2017

Kitui Primary school. Overwhelming voter turnout 😂😂 #ElectionBoycottKE pic.twitter.com/7gEnmV5aUy

- Wakili Ochieng🇰🇪 (@ItsOchieng) October 26, 2017

Lamu social hall polling station; no one has so far turned up to cast vote. #ElectionsKE pic.twitter.com/taX6EsrK3w

- Daily Nation (@dailynation) October 26, 2017

The situation in Garissa primary poling station in Garissa county.

Northern Kenya was never a jubilee toilet.@Disembe #ElectionBoycottKE pic.twitter.com/euJAoBgsuj

- Khalid Ali Mohamed (@Khalidali_001) October 26, 2017

09:44 Peaceful Ballot Revolution, Read the signs : (na sio jogoo road)#ElectionBoycottKE pic.twitter.com/obtfaNAZta via @MarkDienya

- KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) October 26, 2017

Vifaranga vya kompyuta pic.twitter.com/GJ9C5oaSJV

- Kech🇰🇪 (@RonohKech) October 26, 2017

No Voting in Miasenyi 🤣-Kumbe KURA za MCA si za Uhuru? #ElectionBoycottKE #KenyaPollEve pic.twitter.com/YOQG61hsfQ

- Harrison Kamwana (@Upekuzi_Kenya) October 26, 2017

Kenya

Why Last-Ditch Effort to Broker Poll Deal Fell Apart

Failure by the Supreme Court to raise a quorum on Wednesday effectively halted a series of court cases seeking… Read more »

