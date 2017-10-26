Kenya: 4 Die, 4 Injured After Probox Collides Head on With Lorry

Four people died and four others were injured on Wednesday evening when a Toyota Probox they were travelling in collided head on with a lorry , at Thimangiri market Meru County.

The injured, who are said to be in critical condition were admitted to Meru Teaching and Referral and Kiirua Hospitals.

Those who perished were two men, a woman and her child.

The crash occurred after the Probox headed to Meru from Mikinduri collided with the lorry headed in the opposite direction along the Meru -Mikinduri road.

COLLISION

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Meru Deputy Base Commander Anthony Ndung'u said three people died on the spot while the fourth person died in hospital.

He said investigations were underway but also added that preliminary findings revealed that the vehicle may have been speeding at the time of collision.

Eric Mutuma, a driver plying the route said the Probox had carried excess passengers and its driver was trying to overtake along the market when it collided head on with the lorry.

Mr Ndung'u appealed to the motorists to avoid speeding and adhere to traffic rules.

The bodies were moved to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.