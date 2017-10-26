26 October 2017

Kenya: President Kenyatta Assures Kenyans of Better Days

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation at State House, Nairobi, on October 25, 2017.
President Uhuru Kenyatta today cast his vote and assured Kenyans of better days ahead.

Addressing local and international journalists after voting in the fresh presidential election, President Kenyatta affirmed his commitment to work to ensure the country is united if he is elected.

"Campaigns are divisive and it is the responsibility of whoever is elected president to deal with those divisions, to heal and bring the country together," President Kenyatta said.

The President once again assured Kenyans of adequate security, saying IEBC officials must also be allowed to conduct their duties so that no Kenyan in any particular part of the country is denied their right to vote.

"Those who are desirous to vote should be allowed to vote. Those who do not want to vote, it is also their right. But no right supersedes the other," President Kenyatta said, adding that largely, 90 per cent of the country is calm, is peaceful and is voting.

President Kenyatta arrived at the Mutomo Primary School polling station in his home constituency of Gatundu to vote shortly before 11.00 am to a rousing welcome from jubilant voters who cheered him.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and his mother, founding First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta affirmed his commitment to equity and inclusivity through his transformation agenda that seeks to lift the lives of all Kenyans.

The President also emphasised the need for all Kenyans to embrace peace, shun ethnicity and live together in harmony.

"We must remove ethnicity that is curtailing our progress. We have to work together to achieve the country's development targets," President Kenyatta said.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria were among hundreds of supporters who received the President at the Mutomo Primary School polling station.

