Kenya: Kipchoge, Kirui in Line for Top Marathon Award

Olympic marathon gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge and World marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui are in line for the men's Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) Best Marathon Runner (BMR) Award.

Kenya's renowned long distance runner Mary Keitany is a candidate in the women's category where the winners in both male and female categories will be declared at the AIMS Gala in on November 10 this year in Athens.

Kipchoge, who is in line for the award for the third successive year, had on May 6 attempted a first sub-two hours marathon, in the Nike Breaking2 project at the Monza Formula 1.

Kipchoge, who won the award in 2015 and 2016, finished the race in 2:00:25.

Kipchoge claimed his eighth victory from nine marathon appearances when he won the Berlin Marathon on September 24 in a world-leading time of 2:03:32, but failed in his bid to break the much-talked about World Record of 2:02:57 held by Dennis Kimetto.

Kirui became the fourth Kenyan after Douglas Wakihuri (1987), and Luke Kibet (2007) and Abel Kirui (2009, 2011) to win a World marathon title in London in August, clocking in 2:08:27.

Kirui had sprung to the limelight when won the Boston Marathon in 2:09:37 in April.

Keitany won the London Marathon, setting a new world record (women only) of 2:17:01, shaving of Paula Radcliffe's previous record by 41 seconds, which she set in 2005 in London.

Keitany, who is also targeting her third award having won it previously in 2009 and 2011, will battle it out with Kenyan-born Bahraini Rose Chelimo for the top award.

Chelimo reigned supreme at the World Championships marathon, beating two times world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat in the last kilometre to win in 2:27:11.

WON LAST YEAR

Kipchoge and disgraced women's Olympic marathon champion Jemimah Sumgong won last year's men and women's awards.

A statement from AIMS indicated that candidates will be voted for by full members of the body.

"In addition to the BMR Awards, races who have displayed best practice in environmental and social policies will be presented with the AIMS Green Award and the AIMS Social Award respectively," said the statement.

A legend of distance running will also receive the AIMS Lifetime Achievement Award with the nominees and winners of each award being confirmed closer to the event.

The purpose of the BMR Award Gala is to announce and honour the best male and female Marathon runners of the year through the AIMS Best Marathon Runner (BMR) Award.

It also recognises and honours exceptional marathon figureheads and personalities for their contribution to the development of the Marathon movement.