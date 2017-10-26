26 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Respond to Poll Day Protests Within the Law - Joseph Boinnet

By Maureen Kakah

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has denied that police have used excessive force in managing groups of youths attempting to disrupt the election on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote at Makadara Primary School in Lang'ata Constituency, Nairobi County, he said voting is going on smoothly countrywide.

PEACEFUL VOTING

"We don't use excessive force, we respond to breaking of law and order. In every instance, our response has been proportionate," said Mr Boinnet.

He said except in parts of Nyanza, Kibra and Mathare, voting is going on peacefully countrywide.

"Reports from there indicate that there are gangs of youths going to stop voting but we are managing it in accordance with the law," said Mr Boinnet.

He told Kenyans that anyone who wants to vote should do so as the law allows everyone the right to do so.

Security officers were at most polling stations within Lang'ata Constituency and there was a low voter turnout in the morning.

CLASH

At least one person has died and eight others admitted to various hospitals in Kisumu and Migori counties following clashes between rioters and police on the polling day.

Some of the injured claimed they were dragged out of their houses, beaten up and shot by anti-riot police.

Mr Bernard Osiako told the Nation that he was on his way from town when he was hit by a bullet on the shoulder at Muskiti area near Kondele.

"The police officer who shot me was at the fly over. I was not part of the demo," he said.

In Migori, police claimed that a man shot in the thigh was part of a mob that had blocked the busy Kenya-Tanzania road. He was taken to hospital.

