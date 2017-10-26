26 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chief Justice David Maraga Votes

Photo: Ruth Mbula/Daily Nation
Chief Justice David Maraga casts his vote at Bosose polling centre in Nyamira County on October 26, 2017.
By Henry Nyarora

Chief Justice David Maraga travelled to his rural home in Nyamira County where he cast his vote in the repeat presidential election.

Mr Maraga, accompanied by his wife arrived at Bosose polling centre in West Mugirango constituency where he cast his vote at 1.55pm.

The CJ chatted briefly with Nyamira County Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi before he cast his vote.

"I have finished my mission and I can now leave," he said.

He declined to answer questions from journalists.

"I am not ready to answer any question," he said.

