Kenya: Speaker Justin Muturi Calls for Dialogue Between Kenyatta and Odinga

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has welcomed calls for dialogue between President Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

But he has warned the opposition leader to operate within the law.

DIALOGUE

He said the government would not be comfortable negotiating with Nasa if it was transformed into an illegal entity.

Speaking after casting his ballot at Kanyuambora Primary School in Mbeere, Embu County, Mr Muturi said Parliament was also ready to lead talks to help end the strife between Jubilee Party and Nasa, but the talks must be anchored in law.

"I heard the public pronouncement of transformation of Nasa into something strange. They are at liberty to call themselves whatever they choose except that what they choose must operate within the confines of the Constitution and the law applicable to legitimate movements. If they choose to be guerrillas the state would still deal with them," he said.

Mr Muturi also asked Nasa leaders not to incite their followers into breaking the law or preventing other Kenyans from voting.

COHESION

His sentiments were echoed by former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, who said the leaders should dialogue after the results of the Thursday repeat presidential election are released.

Mr Kivuti said he supports dialogue as encouraged by religious leaders for the sake of cohesion, and said it should begin soon the winner is declared.

He downplayed the perceived voter apathy and poor turnout being experienced in certain regions of the country, saying it was common in repeat polls and by-elections.

Mr Kivuti said as long as the constitutional thresholds that requires the winner to garner 25 per cent of votes cast in at least 24 counties is attained as stipulated, the issue of legitimacy is out of the question.

"We are confident that at end of the voting exercise, the Jubilee Government will be vindicated in their assertion that they won the August 8 election," he said.