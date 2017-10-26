26 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Voting Delays as Election Kits Fail in Parts of Nyandarua

Tagged:

Related Topics

Voting was affected in various parts of Nyandarua County after electronic identification kits developed problems.

At Gitwe polling station in Kipipiri Constituency, voting was paralysed for nearly two hours after the kits failed.

40PC

Voting was also affected in Ol Joro Orok Constituency after kits malfunctioned.

Returning Officer Simon Muriithi said a number of polling stations were affected while other kits were hanging, slowing down the exercise.

Voting was also delayed for hours at some polling stations in Ndaragwa Constituency, due to BVR kits failure.

Returning Officer Nelson Namu said IEBC officials realised the challenge in good time and had the kits replaced.

Generally, returning officers in the county termed the exercise as smooth and a big success having realized an average of about 40 per cent of total votes cast by 11am.

Kipipiri Returning Officer Festus Ngeera directed IEBC officials to extend voting hours at Gitwe polling station to compensate for the lost time.

HOPE

He said by 11am, total votes cast were 40 percent of the registered voters.

The situation was the same in Kinangop and Ol Kalou constituencies, with a similar percentage of votes cast by 11 am.

Ol Kalou Returning Officer Mauta Gitonga said by 11am, the total votes cast were between 35 to 40 percent of the listed voters.

At Huruma polling station in Ol Kalou, the Presiding Officer, Mr Ndiritu Thuku, was optimistic that all voters will have cast their votes by 4pm.

"The exercise is not as complicated compared to August 8 elections. We are moving faster, that is why the queues appear shorter than in August 8 elections," he said.

More follows.

Kenya

Why Last-Ditch Effort to Broker Poll Deal Fell Apart

Failure by the Supreme Court to raise a quorum on Wednesday effectively halted a series of court cases seeking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.