Kenya: Voting Delays as Election Kits Fail in Parts of Nyandarua

Voting was affected in various parts of Nyandarua County after electronic identification kits developed problems.

At Gitwe polling station in Kipipiri Constituency, voting was paralysed for nearly two hours after the kits failed.

Voting was also affected in Ol Joro Orok Constituency after kits malfunctioned.

Returning Officer Simon Muriithi said a number of polling stations were affected while other kits were hanging, slowing down the exercise.

Voting was also delayed for hours at some polling stations in Ndaragwa Constituency, due to BVR kits failure.

Returning Officer Nelson Namu said IEBC officials realised the challenge in good time and had the kits replaced.

Generally, returning officers in the county termed the exercise as smooth and a big success having realized an average of about 40 per cent of total votes cast by 11am.

Kipipiri Returning Officer Festus Ngeera directed IEBC officials to extend voting hours at Gitwe polling station to compensate for the lost time.

He said by 11am, total votes cast were 40 percent of the registered voters.

The situation was the same in Kinangop and Ol Kalou constituencies, with a similar percentage of votes cast by 11 am.

Ol Kalou Returning Officer Mauta Gitonga said by 11am, the total votes cast were between 35 to 40 percent of the listed voters.

At Huruma polling station in Ol Kalou, the Presiding Officer, Mr Ndiritu Thuku, was optimistic that all voters will have cast their votes by 4pm.

"The exercise is not as complicated compared to August 8 elections. We are moving faster, that is why the queues appear shorter than in August 8 elections," he said.

