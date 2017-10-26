26 October 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: #SAAcrisis - Billboard Must Go Back Up or Face Legal Action

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Refiloe Nt'sekhe Mpl

The Democratic Alliance's legal counsel has written to Primedia Outdoor in order to demand that our billboard, which highlights the ANC-led government's misuse and abuse of the people's money, be reinstated by close of business today. Should they fail to reinstate the billboard we will approach the High Court to get judicial adjudication on this matter.

On Monday, 23 October 2017, the billboard was unlawfully removed by Primedia and/or the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), who own the site on which the billboard is mounted.

The reasons for the removal of the billboard appear to be either a punishment for the convening of a lawful and constitutional gathering, and/or concern with the content of the advertisement. Neither reason can justify PRASA and/or Primedia's conduct in removing the advertisement.

From the time the DA's Activists arrived on site to unveil the billboard, PRASA officials became hostile to the extent that they deployed extra security personnel to remove us, despite the fact that we had legal authorisation from the SAPS and JMPD to gather for the event.

It is clear that the ANC has been deeply shaken by truth told by our billboard and have therefore used PRASA as a soldier in their war of hiding the truth from millions of South Africans who pass through Park Station on a daily basis.

The ANC can no longer fight its battles through legitimate means such as offering the people of South Africa with a vision and hope. The DA has already started the work of paving the road towards a new beginning where, inter alia, the people's money is invested in the economy so that our people can find work and put food on the table.

Refiloe Nt'sekhe MPL

DA National Spokesperson

South Africa

Megacarnivorous Dinosaur Discovered in Lesotho

A team of scientists from universities in SA, the UK and Brazil have discovered the first evidence of a large… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.