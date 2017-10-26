South Africa: Zuma v Madonsela - President Drops Key Argument in State Capture Case

analysis

President Jacob Zuma's legal team on Wednesday made an astonishing about-turn as they argued against former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendation to appoint a commission of inquiry into state capture. By GREG NICOLSON.

President Jacob Zuma's lawyers finish his heads of heads of argument with the claim that "the appropriate order would be to remit the investigation of the conduct complained of and referred to in the Report to the Public Protector for further investigation and finalisation". Representing the President, Advocate Ishmael Semenya argued that since the former Public Protector faced time and resource complaints in her State Capture investigation and had not made conclusive findings, the court should order the investigation go back to her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane for completion.

But in a surprise move, as proceedings were coming to a close on Wednesday afternoon, Semenya told the court the President was no longer arguing for Mkhwebane to take over the State Capture investigation if Madonsela's report were scrapped. By withdrawing one of his key arguments, Zuma significantly weakened his case and threw the court process into limbo.

Zuma had two key points in his case against Madonsela's recommendation that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint a commission of inquiry...