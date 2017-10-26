25 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma v Madonsela - President Drops Key Argument in State Capture Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

President Jacob Zuma's legal team on Wednesday made an astonishing about-turn as they argued against former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendation to appoint a commission of inquiry into state capture. By GREG NICOLSON.

President Jacob Zuma's lawyers finish his heads of heads of argument with the claim that "the appropriate order would be to remit the investigation of the conduct complained of and referred to in the Report to the Public Protector for further investigation and finalisation". Representing the President, Advocate Ishmael Semenya argued that since the former Public Protector faced time and resource complaints in her State Capture investigation and had not made conclusive findings, the court should order the investigation go back to her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane for completion.

But in a surprise move, as proceedings were coming to a close on Wednesday afternoon, Semenya told the court the President was no longer arguing for Mkhwebane to take over the State Capture investigation if Madonsela's report were scrapped. By withdrawing one of his key arguments, Zuma significantly weakened his case and threw the court process into limbo.

Zuma had two key points in his case against Madonsela's recommendation that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint a commission of inquiry...

South Africa

Megacarnivorous Dinosaur Discovered in Lesotho

A team of scientists from universities in SA, the UK and Brazil have discovered the first evidence of a large… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.