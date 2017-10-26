25 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Human Trafficking Is a Real and Present Danger

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Refiloe Nt'sekhe

Human trafficking earns mega profits, roughly $150-billion a year for traffickers, according to Human Rights First.

My sister-in-law recently received a call from a friend in Tembisa informing her that the the body of her child, who had been missing, had been found.

"We will bury him this weekend. How cruel can people be? I can accept that my child is dead but what I can't accept is that the body is returned to me with missing body parts: an eye, an ear and his tongue are missing and it seems even other internal organs are missing. My child is going back to his ancestors in a condition different to the condition that he was given to me. "

The "child", a 22-year-old man, was known in his neighbourhood as a quiet, shy guy. He enjoyed the company of his friends but did not party much. He left home to visit a friend and when he didn't return, his family attempted to reach him on his phone, but it was off, which, said his mother, was out of character. That is when she informed the police that he was missing.

In my work, I do a lot of research around...

South Africa

Megacarnivorous Dinosaur Discovered in Lesotho

A team of scientists from universities in SA, the UK and Brazil have discovered the first evidence of a large… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.