South Africa: Human Trafficking Is a Real and Present Danger

analysis

Human trafficking earns mega profits, roughly $150-billion a year for traffickers, according to Human Rights First.

My sister-in-law recently received a call from a friend in Tembisa informing her that the the body of her child, who had been missing, had been found.

"We will bury him this weekend. How cruel can people be? I can accept that my child is dead but what I can't accept is that the body is returned to me with missing body parts: an eye, an ear and his tongue are missing and it seems even other internal organs are missing. My child is going back to his ancestors in a condition different to the condition that he was given to me. "

The "child", a 22-year-old man, was known in his neighbourhood as a quiet, shy guy. He enjoyed the company of his friends but did not party much. He left home to visit a friend and when he didn't return, his family attempted to reach him on his phone, but it was off, which, said his mother, was out of character. That is when she informed the police that he was missing.

In my work, I do a lot of research around...