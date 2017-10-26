South Africa: Public Service Bargaining Council Turns 20

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi says it is critical to work for a productive and stable public service.

"As government, we will continue to collaborate with our labour partners as well as the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) to ensure that the public service machinery functions properly with the ultimate goal of delivering efficient services to the people," the Minister said on Wednesday.

Minister Muthambi was speaking on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the PSCBC, which was celebrated under the theme 'Democratising the workplace in advancing economic development, social justice and labour peace in the Public Service'.

Minister Muthambi said a productive public service can contribute immensely to beating the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

"We need to address the principles of radical economic transformation. We need to find the missing middle class," Minister Muthambi said.

Minister Muthambi said the PSCBC, as an institution committed to advancing centralised collective bargaining, can be the protector of the rights of public servants, as enshrined in the Constitution.

"... We should defend this institution vigorously to ensure the democratisation of the workplace, economic development of those that serve, social justice and labour peace in the public service is strengthened over the next 20 years and beyond."