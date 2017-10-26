Photo: Tonny Omondi/Daily Nation

Bonfires lit near Kondele Polling station in Kisumu on October 26, 2017.

At least three person have died and eight others admitted to various hospitals in Kisumu and Migori counties following clashes between rioters and police on the polling day.

Four out of seven victims admitted to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital have gunshot wounds.

The victims claim they were dragged out of their houses and clobbered, some shot by anti-riot police.

Mr George Odhiambo was allegedly shot at Mamboleo and is said to have succumbed to his injuries. His body is yet to be moved to the morgue.

Mr Chrispine Ochieng, 20, claims he was shot in Nyalenda after he was dragged out of the house.

He sustained a gunshot wound in the groin and is currently admitted to the hospital.

Mr Bernard Osiako said he was on his way from town when he was hit by a bullet on the shoulder at Muskiti area near Kondele.

"The police officer who shot me was at the fly over. I was not part of the demo," said Mr Osiako, a mechanic.

Mr Duncan Baraza and 26-year-old Joyce Omollo were clobbered at Nyalenda and Manyatta estates and suffered injuries on the limbs.

BLOCK ROAD

In Migori, the victim, identified as Mr Jossy, was shot near Florida Pub in Nyasare estate by the anti-riot police.

He was shot on the thigh and has been taken to Migori Hospital for treatment.

Police claimed he was among a mob that had blocked the busy Kenya-Tanzania road.

No activity has been going on in Migori town since Wednesday with elections flopping in nearly all the constituencies.