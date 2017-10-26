Malawi: 9 Million Malawians for National ID - - Bureau

Government has described the mass national registration and identification exercise a success as 9,000, 514 people were reported to have been registered as of Saturday 21st October, 2017.

Minister of Civic Education Grace Chiumia disclosed this in Nkhata Bay when she presided over the handover ceremony of 84 motorbikes from donor partners to the National Registration Bureau (NRB) before she was switched from her previous post of Home Affairs Minister.

"We projected to register 9, 098,115 people and as of Saturday, 21st October, 2017, we have managed to register 9, 000, 514 Malawians, representing 98.8 per cent coverage," Chiumia said.

She said 98.8 per cent coverage is a great success to government, donor partners and all players involved in the exercise.

Chiumia then assured donor partners that the projected figure of 9, 098,115 will be achieved by the end of the exercise in November this year.

"Come mid November, 2017, we will have registered the projected figure of 9, 098,115 Malawians as some districts, like Nkhata Bay, are still registering," Chiumia said.

In his remarks, Nkhata Bay District Commissioner, Alex Mdooko, said the district has registered 146, 984 Malawians against a projection of 154, 879.

"As Nkhata Bay District, we projected to register 154, 879 Malawians by the end of the exercise, but we have managed to register 146, 984 people, representing 95 per cent as of today [Monday]," Mdooko said.

Before the handover ceremony commenced, officials observed a minute silence in honour of a registration officer, Harrison Chiditso, who died in a road accident at Bwengu in Mzimba District.