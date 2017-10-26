South Africa: Matric Pupil Allegedly Assaults Teacher With Brick

A matric pupil has been removed from a school in Randfontein after he allegedly used a brick to assault a teacher, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed.

The incident allegedly took place on October 21 and the pupil has been suspended, Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24.

The pupil will be given an opportunity to write his final exams elsewhere.

In a tweet, that has since gone viral, it was alleged that the incident took place after school on the school grounds.

"The learner responsible for this was arrested and removed from our school. The teacher will receive support," Lesufi said in a tweet.

Mabona told News24 that the matter was receiving the attention it deserves.

"We are investigating circumstances surrounding the incident accordingly. It is important that both educator and learner safety is our priority and we will continue to strive towards a safe environment for all," he said.

