26 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: African Union and U.S. Agree to Partner in Countering Extremism

Photo: Harun Maruf/Voice Of America
Hundreds of young Somali volunteers arriving at the scene of the explosion to help clean up the debris.

The United States and the African Union (AU) have vowed to partner in countering violent extremism on the African continent.

The U.S. mission to the AU and the AU on Wednesday kicked off a three-day session dubbed "Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Week" at the headquarters of the pan-African bloc in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

Amadou Diaw, Assistant Senior Strategic Advisor to the Chairperson of the AU Commission, said Africa has suffered a significant share of the world's extremism attacks, with the latest being the bomb attack that claimed over 350 lives in Somalia's Mogadishu.

Jessica Davis Ba, Deputy Chief of the U.S. Mission to the AU, pledged partnership to "put an end to horrific events like the one in Mogadishu or like the attack in Egypt."

"Violent extremism is a threat to us all," she noted.

She also recalled that during her visit to AU on Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, expressed the U.S. commitment to partner with Africa to defeat terrorism.

