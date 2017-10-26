26 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Medium-Term Budget - Zuma, Gigaba Lack of Action On Tertiary Fees Could Cause 'Pandemonium'

analysis

As a fresh round of student protests sweep tertiary institutions, stakeholders called on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) to provide guidance on the issue of student and university funding. Instead, as President Zuma keeps the Heher Commission report under wraps, Gigaba kicked the issue to the 2018 Budget. By GREG NICOLSON.

Delivering his first budget statement on Wednesday, as Cape Town students marched to Parliament, Gigaba said higher education had been put at the centre of the country's transformation agenda and was the highest growing aspect of expenditure. He failed however to provide guidance as he did not announce any measures on the demand for fee-free tertiary education.

"The student movement has correctly put the issue of higher education at the centre of our transformation agenda," said the minister. "We cannot hope to grow and develop without the skills and intellectual capabilities that our universities and technical training colleges produce. The budget already makes an enormous contribution." Spending in the sector will rise from R77-billion this year to R97-billion in 2020/21, including financial assistance to 450,000 students, he said.

It appeared that the minister has not seen the report of the Heher Commission into the feasibility...

