Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is expected to launch an investigation into a fracas that marred Wednesday's FISD Challenge Cup

Round of 16 match involving Nyasa Big Bullets and Karonga United which was played at the Chilomoni Stadium in Commercial City of Blantyre.

FAM Acting Competitions Manager Casper Jangale confirmed the development.

Jangale said his association has started gathering information relating to the alleged violence.

The trouble flared at half time in the tunnel as players were heading to the dressing room.

It is alleged that some Bullets fans attacked and snatched bottles of water belonging to Karonga players and a First Aid Kit Box from the

Team Doctor suspecting he was keeping Juju.

This followed Karonga's impressive performance in the first half which saw them scoring two quick goals to take the lead by half hour mark before Bullets equalised later and went on to win 4-2 in the second half.

While strongly condemning the behavious of Bullets fans, Jangale said once reports are submitted to FAM from relevant authorities, the

association will carry out thorough investigations before acting.

"To be flank what happened was not good and uncalled for but as FAM, we are awaiting for reports from the referee, referee's assessor,

match cordinator and other relevant authorities" said Jangale.

"The is no place for anti-social violent behaviour in the game of football and together let us restrain so that we safeguard the

football sponsorship we are enjoying from companies like FISD" said Jangale adding that 'football is not war'.

Violence have overshadowed most of the games played at the MDC Stadium and other Stadiums mostly as a result of Juju beliefs.

Meanwhile, 11 Super League clubs risk being fined by the the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and FAM after being involved in different

ranges of violence and fracas in their respective matches.

During Wednesday's FISD Cup Game, second half was delayed by some minutes after Karonga United players refused to return to the field of play for their safety.

It had to require the intervention of FAM Vice President Daud Suleman,

Match Coordinator Mabvuto Missi and other officials