Zimbabwe: Zimpf Fires Interim Leader

By Nyemudzai Kakore

Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) on Tuesday sacked its interim president Retired Brigadier Agrippa Mutambara over allegations of incompetence and gross mismanagement of funds. The interim presidency will now comprise of Messrs Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo. Retired Colonel Makova will be the chairman and Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti the secretary-general.

The treasurer-general will be Mr Ngoni Chitauro, Taitezvi Eddison (organising secretary), Mrs J. Sande (legal secretary), Struggle Nyahunda (information and publicity), Levy Gwarada (secretary), Blessing Mpandasekwa (youth affairs), Charity Chakanyuka (women affairs) and Obvious Mavhunge (freedom fighters wing). In a statement, Mr Bhasikiti said Rtd Brig Mutambara was now an ordinary card-carrying member.

"You failed to grow the party, causing members to abandon ZimPF and failing to manage critical issues that needed to be addressed, resulting in the party shrinking instead of growing," he said.

"You failed to negotiate a proper coalition with other opposition parties. While we remain loyal to an opposition coalition in the form of the Kenyan Rainbow model, you allowed the coalition to be branded MDC Alliance, which effectively meant that ZimPF was swallowed by another party."

