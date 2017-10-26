Malawi: Machinga Teen Mothers Urged to Go Back to School

Machinga — Traditional leaders in Machinga have urged teen mothers to go back to school to reduce illiteracy in the district.

Group Village Headman (GVH) Mbweso of Traditional Authority Liwonde made the appeal in Liwonde during advocacy meeting which was organised by Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR).

He said teen mothers who dropped out of school due to pregnancy, among other reasons, should go back to school to get empowered.

"We have developed by-laws to promote girls education. We will be imposing fines to parents whose children have dropped out of school for no apparent reasons," GVH Mbweso said.

He said traditional leaders would continue working together with mother support groups in mobilising teen mothers to go back to school by supporting them with learning materials.

In her remarks, Civic Education Coordinator for CHRR Thandizo Mphwiyo, hailed the leaders for showing interest to promote girls' education.

Mphwiyo said people who are well educated play a significant role in social economic development of the country.

"Let me urge you against complacency. Never relent; enforce the by-laws to ensure that girls are protected from abuse," she said.