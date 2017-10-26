26 October 2017

Malawi: Council Secretariat Share 48 Bicycles Meant for Community, Misallocates Finances

By Emily Kaliwo

Chiradzulu, October, 26, 2017: Chiradzulu District Council has described as unfortunate poor coordination of its secretariat which has led to misallocation of the council resources.

The statement of dissatisfaction came Tuesday during a full council meeting where council members discovered that 48 bicycles meant for the community from Development Aid from People to People (DAPP) under the Support for Nutrition Improvement Component (SNIC) Project were shared among members of the secretariat.

In his remarks, Council Chair for Chiradzulu, Diston Mphero, said what happened was unfortunate.

"As members of the council, we should be informed on every development that is happening in the district before you take action on your own," said Mphero, directing that all bicycles which were shared among the council secretariat members should be returned.

According to Mphero, that was the second time the secretariat misallocated council resources without proper consultation. He cited the case where funds amounting to K170 million were used to conduct parallel activities in June, this year (2017).

In his remarks, Stores Officer for the council, Issac Chizimba, told Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview that he was ready to inform beneficiaries about the council's decision on the bicycles.

"My worry is on those who received malfunctioning bicycles and managed to repair them with their own money," said the stores officer.

Commenting on the matter, Acting District Commissioner, Harris Kachale, advised the Stores Officer to do what the council has agreed but consider the council messengers and guards only who have mobility challenges and not everybody else at the secretariat.

DAPP manager, John Sande, said the bicycles were meant for community members but was advised to present them to the district council for it to decide what to do with them.

The SNIC Project under DAPP phased out in September this year (2017).

