Chiradzulu — Government has rolled out the second phase of the National Reading Programme (NRP) in a bid to enhance reading among children and improve the country's literacy levels.

Speaking during the closing of a three-day training for extension workers on community mobilization, parental and stakeholder engagement in support of the program, Chiradzulu Acting District Education Manager (DEM), Ruth Chibani, said the NRP aims at fostering a reading culture among Malawians.

She said the programme would provide teaching and learning materials, enhance teachers' reading instruction skills, engage communities in reading activities of public schools and improve the safety of learning environments among other things.

"I am sure that as we are completing this three day orientation workshop, each participant is fully equipped with the knowledge, skills and methodologies on how we can increase parental and community engagement in supporting the learners' reading," she said.

According to Chibani, for a long time, it has been the belief of most parents that teaching and learning takes place in the classroom only and this has contributed to a decline in education standards in the country.

She advised extension workers to help change the mindset of parents and guardians by engaging them in social behaviour and change communication activities.

This, she said, will eventually remind the parents to take their roles in the education of their children, especially in reading and writing.

Chibani added that children have trust in their parents or guardians and this will make it easy for the latter (parents and guardians) to have a positive impact on the children's education.

The education manager further told participants to the workshop that communities are engaged in the NRP as children spend much time in the home and community than the contact hours with the teacher at school.

"In this regard, each and every member of the society is called upon to contribute in any small way to this bigger goal of helping our children to read and write at a tender age so that they master more skills as they move to upper classes," Chibani said.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Blantyre Synod Representative Majore Chipofya who is also NRP facilitator said they were ready to implement the programme in all the districts.

Chipofya called on all Malawians to embrace the program so that it is a success.

One of the participants, Chisomo Selemani, a Community Development Assistant in Chiradzulu said the knowledge and skills she had acquired during the training would help her in successfully implementing the programme in the district.

The second phase of the NRP will run for a year and six months nationwide and is being funded by the Unites States Agency for International Development (USAID).