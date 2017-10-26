Malawi: Vale Partner With Councils On Formation of Social Committee

Mwanza — Vale Logistics and Mwanza District Council have agreed to form a social committee to take care of social issues emanating from operations of the Nacala Corridor Railway line.

Vale Logistics Community Relations Analyst, Joseph Kapito, said the committee, once instituted will be responsible for addressing social concerns from both the company and the communities where the railway line has passed through.

"This committee will be an organized forum through which issues and concerns will be deliberated by all stakeholders. It will also be the task of the committee to come up with solutions to the concerns or problems raised by stakeholders," he explained.

Kapito further explained that the formation of the grouping will benefit both his company and the community at large.

Among other objectives, Kapito said the social committee would promote integrated social development through active participation of communities in addressing problems that affect them.

He further said the prospective committee would comprise council officials from Mwanza, Neno, Chikwawa, Machinga and Balaka districts.

Kapito further said the committee will be meeting quarterly and shall comprise four council officials from heath, education and social welfare among others.

Mwanza District Council Chairperson, Godfrey Zamaheya, commended Vale for coming up with the idea, saying once instituted the committee will enhance the relationship between the company and the community.

He also thanked Vale for assisting the council in development work, citing construction of school blocks and boreholes as some examples of the development work that the Brazilian based company has implemented in the district.

Meanwhile, Mwanza District Council officials have agreed to meet soon to come up with officials to be included in the committee.