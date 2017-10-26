Namibia: Logistics Experts Convene in Walvis Bay for Update On Transport Hub Targets

Progress with the expansion of the Port of Walvis Bay, in tandem with smoothed import and export procedures by the Department of Customs and Excise in the Ministry of Finance, were at the core of a major transport and logistics workshop conducted earlier this month over three days in Walvis Bay by the Namibian German Centre for Logistics.

The centre operates under the auspices of the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Logan Fransman, Director of the logistics centre said; "The workshop is a great platform as it shares trends, knowledge and information in logistics, transportation and supply chain management. The fact that we had a full house of delegates during these trying economic times demonstrates what an important fixture the Transport & Logistics Workshop is each year."

More than 80 delegates attended this year's workshop, the 9th, under the theme "Namibian Logistics Hub: An opportunity for growth."

A number of informative interactive sessions were conducted by a blend of local and international speakers that shared their experiences, case studies, best practises and what they see as opportunities for growth that follows in the wake of a logistics hub.

Topics like "How Corridors are established" and the "Importance of geographic analytics to supply chains" were discussed in depth. Another highlight was a presentation on the priorities for implementing the Logistics Master Plan.

New topics like financing options for transport and logistics gave real insight and perspectives and updated the delegates on the status of the country in terms of leverage and financial outlooks.

The delegates had frank and open discussions with technical experts and business developers on the growth expected, at the same time looking at what still needs to be done to become a world-class supply chain facilitator.

The workshop conducted training seminars on the third day on relevant topics like Procurement and Purchasing, Warehousing and Stock Management and a Customs and Excise Information Session. These seminars added an extra dimension by providing learning and professional development for the delegates.

The workshop concluded with a gala evening where the Chief Executive of the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, Mr Johny Smith enlightened delegates on the importance of thinking ahead to ensure growth.

In addition to its official partners and sponsors, the Development Bank of Namibia, Flensburg University of Applied Sciences, Namibia Breweries Limited, Southern Business School, DAAD and the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, the event was also supported by the Embassy of Japan, the Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Namibia University of Science and Technology.