Mozambique: UD Songo Claim First Mozambique League Crown

UD Songo has been crowned champions of the Mozambican Premier Division "Moçambola" for the first time.

Songo were decorated on the final day of the 2017 season (Saturday, 21 October 2017) after a barren draw with Ferroviário de Nacala, to claim their first ever league title since the formation of the club in 1982.

After 30 matches, Songo ended the season with 64 points, eight richer than rivals Costa do Sol. Ferroviário de Nacala finished third on 50 points whilst last year's champions, Ferroviário da Beira, finished a distant fourth on 45 points.

Songo are in line for a historic double, as they face Costa do Sol in the final of the Mozambican Cup next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Songo will represent Mozambique in next year's Total CAF Champions League whilst Costa do Sol vie for honours in the Total CAF Confederation Cup.