East Africa: Work Begins On Indian Ocean Undersea Cable

Johannesburg — IOX Cable and Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) have commenced work for the cable route survey for the IOX Cable System, which is set to usher in ultra-high speed internet access in the Indian Ocean islands. The system, which will span 8 850 kilometers, is set for completion in 2019. It will connect Mauritius, Rodrigues, La Reunion, India and South Africa. Arunachalam Kandasamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IOX Cable,said this was a significant achievement in making the Indian Ocean islands a key gateway between Asia and Africa with onward connectivity to Europe, Middle East and the Americas. "We would like to thank ASN for their strategic support from the early stages of the project and we look forward to delivering an ultra-high speed open access cable system which will significantly enhance the broadband infrastructure of today's digital economy," Kandasamy said. The IOX Cable System will enhance communication capabilities along the India to South Africa route. Through its strategic partnerships, the IOX Cable System will allow easy connectivity to current and future submarine networks for onwards connectivity to the West Coast of Africa, Middle East, Europe, US and also further into Asia. "This submarine network will enable IOX to offer differentiated services, while strengthening service, reliability and redundancy to existing submarine networks," said Philippe Piron, President of Alcatel Submarine Networks.

