Angola: Women Encouraged to Boost Agricultural Production

Ondjiva — Women living in rural communities in the southern Cunene Province were encouraged to invest in agriculture to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

The appeal was made by the provincial governor, Kundi Paihama, who was speaking at the closing ceremony of the second provincial forum of rural women, in the commune of Xangongo, 100 kilometers north of the city of Ondjiva.

To the governor, promotion of agriculture will guarantee family security, fight hunger and poverty, and significantly reduce food imports.

Kundi Paihama assured that the government will continue to empower rural women to safeguard the growth of family farming.