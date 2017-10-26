26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Women Encouraged to Boost Agricultural Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — Women living in rural communities in the southern Cunene Province were encouraged to invest in agriculture to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

The appeal was made by the provincial governor, Kundi Paihama, who was speaking at the closing ceremony of the second provincial forum of rural women, in the commune of Xangongo, 100 kilometers north of the city of Ondjiva.

To the governor, promotion of agriculture will guarantee family security, fight hunger and poverty, and significantly reduce food imports.

Kundi Paihama assured that the government will continue to empower rural women to safeguard the growth of family farming.

Angola

Lunda Norte Records Over 6,000 Cases of Malaria

At least 6,370 cases of malaria were diagnosed at Cuango's Medical Centre in the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.