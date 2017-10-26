Angola: Chinese Naval Hospital Ship Assists 6.000 People in Luanda

Luanda — At least 6.000 people with varied diseases were assisted at the Chinese naval hospital ship dubbed "Ark of Peace" during the last eight days, Angop learnt on Thursday in Luanda from the mission's commander, the rear admiral Guan Bailin.

Guan Bailin stressed that during its stay, 14 surgeries and the same numbers of hospitalizations were carried out on the Chinese hospital ship and it was also held several academic exchanges at general and military hospitals of Luanda.

According to him, some teams were sent to a few primary schools to carry out socialization activities, aimed at strengthening future cooperation actions of friendship.

He said that the most sought specialities were ophthalmology, cardiology and orthopedics.