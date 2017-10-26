26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chinese Naval Hospital Ship Assists 6.000 People in Luanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — At least 6.000 people with varied diseases were assisted at the Chinese naval hospital ship dubbed "Ark of Peace" during the last eight days, Angop learnt on Thursday in Luanda from the mission's commander, the rear admiral Guan Bailin.

Guan Bailin stressed that during its stay, 14 surgeries and the same numbers of hospitalizations were carried out on the Chinese hospital ship and it was also held several academic exchanges at general and military hospitals of Luanda.

According to him, some teams were sent to a few primary schools to carry out socialization activities, aimed at strengthening future cooperation actions of friendship.

He said that the most sought specialities were ophthalmology, cardiology and orthopedics.

Angola

Women Encouraged to Boost Agricultural Production

Women living in rural communities in the southern Cunene Province were encouraged to invest in agriculture to contribute… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.