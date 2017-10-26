South Africa: Ackermann Shines With Career Best Ton

Colin Ackermann struck a career-best 187 as play finally resumed on day three of the Sunfoil Series encounter between the Knights and Warriors at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The right-hander was eventually unbeaten after striking 23 fours and three sixes as the visitors were bowled out for 362.

The Knights then replied with 168 for one as the match seemingly headed towards a draw.

For Ackermann, it was the highest score of his career, beating the 150 he scored against the Titans last season, and also the 13th century of his career.

He had resumed on 76 not out at the start, a mark he reached on day one, before day two was washed out due to a wet outfield.

Lesiba Ngoepe was the only other batsman to cross 50 with his 52 (129 balls, 7 fours).

Ryan McLaren was the pick of the bowlers with five for 60.

In reply, the Knights lost Luthando Mnyanda for 38 after an opening stand of 77 with Grant Mokoena, who was still there at the close unbeaten on 85 (122 balls, 12 fours).

Keegan Petersen was the other not out batsman on 43 after an unbroken second wicket stand of 91.

