South Africa: Bok Coach Wishes Currie Cup Finalists Well

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee had some words of encouragement for the Sharks and Western Province teams, who will be contesting the Currie Cup final in Durban on Saturday

"I want to congratulate both sides for reaching the 2017 Currie Cup final," Coetzee, who won two Currie Cups with Western Province, said on Thursday.

"The match is one of the highlights of the rugby calendar and a real showcase of local rugby talent. Both provinces have several current Springbok squad members or Bok candidates in their teams and I want to wish them both well for the final."

Saturday's final at Kings Park is scheduled for 16:00, with Coetzee to announce his year-end squad of 34 players on Sunday.

The Boks will play four Tests on their European tour against Ireland (Dublin, November 11), France (Paris, November 18), Italy (Padova, November 25) and Wales (Cardiff, December 2).

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith

Western Province

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Dan Kriel

Source: Sport24