South Africa: WP Put Faith in Willemse for Currie Cup Final

Western Province coach John Dobson has named his team for Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Sharks in Durban.

Dobson has made a number of positional shifts in his backline and two changes to the forward pack for the showpiece match, which kicks off at 16:00 at Kings Park.

The backline reverts to the same combination which started the 31-20 victory against the Sharks in Durban two weeks ago.

Damian Willemse is back in the starting line-up at fullback, with Dillyn Leyds moving to the wing to take the place of Ruhan Nel who in turn shifts into midfield alongside Huw Jones in place of the injured EW Viljoen.

There are also two new flanks in Cobus Wiese and Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Notshe replaces Jaco Coetzee, who is ruled out with concussion, while Wiese comes in for Kobus van Dyk, who drops to the bench.

The WP coach said that his team will be giving it everything to claim a 34th Currie Cup title for Western Province.

"It is a privilege for us to be involved in a Currie Cup final and the players are determined to do our union and our faithful supporters proud on Saturday," Dodson said.

"We have grown so much as a team this season and we have a chance to end it by lifting the Currie Cup trophy, so we want to make the most of every minute at Kings Park.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith

Western Province

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Dan Kriel

Source: Sport24