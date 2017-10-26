South Africa: Philander Continues Impressive Comeback From Injury

Vernon Philander continued his impressive injury comeback by shining with the bat for the Cape Cobras on day three of their clash against the Dolphins in Oudtshoorn on Wednesday.

The Proteas all-rounder, who took four wickets with the ball in the first innings, made 80 (161 balls, 7 fours) as the home tail wagged notably in a reply of 429 - a lead of 102 at the Recreation Ground.

The visitors then came out in attacking mode thanks to unbeaten half-centuries by Morne van Wyk and Vaughn van Jaarsveld to erase the deficit with 130 for one.

Bad light did stop the Dolphins in their tracks around an hour early, leaving the match pointing towards another likely draw.

It was nonetheless a good rearguard show from the Cobras.

Lead by Philander, in his first first-class match since playing against England in July, he shared in a 76-run seventh wicket stand with Kyle Verreynne (33) and then added 69 with Dane Piedt (38) for the eighth wicket as the home team were eventually dismissed with a lead of 102.

But that was wiped up by Van Wyk (60 off 81 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) and Van Jaarsveld (62 off 84 balls, 12 fours, 1 six).

