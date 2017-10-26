South Africa: #FeesMustFall - Protests Disrupt Exam At UCT but Varsity Stays Open

analysis

Protesting students, led by the current Student Representative Council, followed through on their promise to attempt to shut down the University of Cape Town (UCT) on Wednesday but attempts to march on Parliament were met with resistance from the police. By SHAUN SWINGLER.

The protesting students marched through the rain to residences across the university to gather numbers. Once numbers grew to around 150 students, the group moved across the campuses, disrupting lectures and exams. One of the exams disrupted was the Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting exam, where students stormed into the UCT Sports Centre and let off a fire extinguisher in the venue.

The main library was closed, but the rest of the university stayed open throughout the day, with the university confirming that private security would be deployed to secure high-risk venues on campus.

Photo: SRC member Sihle Lonzi addresses protesting students on the steps of Jameson Hall. Photo: Shaun Swingler

This followed students handing UCT Vice-Chancellor Dr Max Price a list of demands on Wednesday which included a 0% fee increase for the next academic year, the immediate...