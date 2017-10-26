26 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Molefe Pension Letter That Could Come Back to Bite Lynne Brown

A two-page letter by former Eskom chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane is at odds with Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's contention that she was not party to Brian Molefe's employment contract or in the loop about plans for his generous retirement benefits. By Jessica Bezuidenhout for SCORPIO.

Tucked away in a batch of Eskom documents prepared for various legal challenges involving the power utility and its former Group CEO Brian Molefe is a letter by then chairperson, Dr Ben Ngubane.

Unambiguous, it is titled: "Retirement Arrangements - Brian Molefe" and it is addressed to the honourable minister.

An email trail shows that the document was sent to three people in Brown's office: the DPE registry officer, the department's chief director of governance and Kim Davids, Brown's personal assistant - the one who left after her Dubai stay courtesy of the Guptas were exposed by amaBhungane and Scorpio earlier this year.

Upon receiving this letter from Eskom, Davids wrote back: "Your email is received with thanks and hereby acknowledged. The contents hereof will be brought to the minister's attention."

Eskom seemingly required Brown's approval to build the expensive retirement package into Molefe's employment contract, one that was initially open-ended but which was...

