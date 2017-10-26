Zimbabwe Elections 2018 - Intimidation and Threats Affect Voter Registration Turnout

analysis

Previous elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by violence, intimidation, harassment, torture and sometimes death. Next year's election appears to be no different, as cases of intimidation have already been recorded during the registration process. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

Voter registration in Zimbabwe ahead of next year's poll is off to a slow start.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project, a human rights and peace-building initiative in the country, has cited apathy among citizens as being among the reasons why only 10% of the seven million targeted voters having registered to vote so far.

Taurai Chisvo, 28, an entrepreneur, is one such potential voter.

"I have no time and interest in registering to vote. I believe elections will not change my current situation. As an entrepreneur I would want an environment that promotes and supports my business ventures but it is not the case in this country," Chisvo told Daily Maverick.

"Voting is a futile process that has never changed my plight as I continue to wallow in poverty and have seen no progress as the economy continues to go down," he said.

Voter registration kicked off on 18 September following its launch by President Robert Mugabe.

Eligible voters wanting to register are...