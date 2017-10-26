26 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe Elections 2018 - Intimidation and Threats Affect Voter Registration Turnout

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Previous elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by violence, intimidation, harassment, torture and sometimes death. Next year's election appears to be no different, as cases of intimidation have already been recorded during the registration process. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

Voter registration in Zimbabwe ahead of next year's poll is off to a slow start.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project, a human rights and peace-building initiative in the country, has cited apathy among citizens as being among the reasons why only 10% of the seven million targeted voters having registered to vote so far.

Taurai Chisvo, 28, an entrepreneur, is one such potential voter.

"I have no time and interest in registering to vote. I believe elections will not change my current situation. As an entrepreneur I would want an environment that promotes and supports my business ventures but it is not the case in this country," Chisvo told Daily Maverick.

"Voting is a futile process that has never changed my plight as I continue to wallow in poverty and have seen no progress as the economy continues to go down," he said.

Voter registration kicked off on 18 September following its launch by President Robert Mugabe.

Eligible voters wanting to register are...

Zimbabwe

Parastatals Incur U.S.$270 Million Loss - Audit

Thirty-eight out of 93 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) audited last year incurred a combined $270 million loss as weak… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.