26 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: MTBPS Analysis - Gigaba's Bleak Numbers Amid the Politics of the Mini Budget

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday stoically delivered his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that played kick-for-touch on the hard decisions. There was one exception: an announcement that government would sell "a portion" of its Telkom shares to offset the drain on the national purse by State-owned Entities (SOEs). But how tightly bound were his hands by other considerations, such as ANC factional battles ahead of its December national elective conference, or the recently introduced new ways of budgeting - the presidential fiscal committee or the Mandate Paper on spending priorities also headed from within the Presidency? By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The numbers are easy, if dire. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) again missed its tax collection target, this time by R50.8-billion, the highest shortfall since 2009 and well above what economists had predicted. But R13.7-billion is needed for SAA, which had already received R5.2-billion from taxpayers' money between June and September, and the South African Post Office, like Eskom, remains a "significant risk to the entire economy". Government borrowing is ballooning, with its debt reaching 54.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 and going up to 60.8% forecast for 2021/22. Effectively that means government will spend 15...

South Africa

Software Giant Alerts U.S. Authorities to #GuptaLeaks Corruption Revelations

Revelations contained in the #GuptaLeaks emails revealed that giant German software group SAP agreed to pay 10% "sales… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.