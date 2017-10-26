South Africa: MTBPS Analysis - Gigaba's Bleak Numbers Amid the Politics of the Mini Budget

analysis

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday stoically delivered his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that played kick-for-touch on the hard decisions. There was one exception: an announcement that government would sell "a portion" of its Telkom shares to offset the drain on the national purse by State-owned Entities (SOEs). But how tightly bound were his hands by other considerations, such as ANC factional battles ahead of its December national elective conference, or the recently introduced new ways of budgeting - the presidential fiscal committee or the Mandate Paper on spending priorities also headed from within the Presidency? By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The numbers are easy, if dire. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) again missed its tax collection target, this time by R50.8-billion, the highest shortfall since 2009 and well above what economists had predicted. But R13.7-billion is needed for SAA, which had already received R5.2-billion from taxpayers' money between June and September, and the South African Post Office, like Eskom, remains a "significant risk to the entire economy". Government borrowing is ballooning, with its debt reaching 54.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 and going up to 60.8% forecast for 2021/22. Effectively that means government will spend 15...