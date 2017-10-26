25 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Heavily Armed Men Rob SBV Van Outside Bloemfontein

Tagged:

Related Topics

A group of heavily armed men has made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after they shot at and rammed into an SBV cash van on the N6 about 10km outside of Bloemfontein, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain S'fiso Nyakane said four security guards were travelling in the SBV van from Bloemfontein to Aliwal North on Wednesday morning when they were accosted by the armed men on Reddersburg Road.

"About 10km outside of Bloemfontein, they came across a white Mercedes Benz with GP registration plates. Its occupants started shooting at them with high-calibre rifles before they rammed into the security truck which then overturned in the middle of the road," said Nyakane.

The incident occurred at around 04:15, he said.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"One of the guards was injured [on the] shoulder and is recovering in hospital," he said.

He said the Hawks had launched a massive manhunt following the incident.

"We request anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or 10111," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Software Giant Alerts U.S. Authorities to #GuptaLeaks Corruption Revelations

Revelations contained in the #GuptaLeaks emails revealed that giant German software group SAP agreed to pay 10% "sales… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.