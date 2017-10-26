South Africa: Heavily Armed Men Rob SBV Van Outside Bloemfontein

A group of heavily armed men has made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after they shot at and rammed into an SBV cash van on the N6 about 10km outside of Bloemfontein, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain S'fiso Nyakane said four security guards were travelling in the SBV van from Bloemfontein to Aliwal North on Wednesday morning when they were accosted by the armed men on Reddersburg Road.

"About 10km outside of Bloemfontein, they came across a white Mercedes Benz with GP registration plates. Its occupants started shooting at them with high-calibre rifles before they rammed into the security truck which then overturned in the middle of the road," said Nyakane.

The incident occurred at around 04:15, he said.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"One of the guards was injured [on the] shoulder and is recovering in hospital," he said.

He said the Hawks had launched a massive manhunt following the incident.

"We request anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or 10111," he said.

