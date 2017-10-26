analysis

On Tuesday 10 October, a statement released by Justice Committee chair Mathole Motshekga announced that the committee had "resolved to hold an inquiry into Public Protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office". Fast-forward two weeks, and it took the same committee only a few hours to resolve NOT to hold an inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office. Fourteen days is a very long time in politics indeed. By REBECCA DAVIS.

How do you have a discussion about the Public Protector without being able to discuss the Public Protector?

This was the conundrum faced by opposition MPs in Parliament's Justice Committee on Wednesday after ANC chair Mathole Motshekga agreed with ANC MPs that committee members could not "cast aspersions on the heads of Chapter 9 institutions" - such as the Public Protector.

The problem was that the topic at hand was the Public Protector, and her capacity to hold office - prompting fiery DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach to explode: "I've never heard anything so bizarre in my life!"

The committee had met specifically to probe Mkhwebane's fitness as Public Protector, following a request made by the DA to Speaker Baleka Mbete. The DA wrote to the Speaker to ask...