26 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'I Believe Khwezi Believed She Was Raped' - Lindiwe Sisulu

Human Settlements Minister and ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu says she believes Khwezi "believed she was raped" by President Jacob Zuma.

Sisulu was being interviewed by 702's Eusebius McKaiser on Thursday morning.

During the interview, McKaiser asked her what she made of the rape claims made against Zuma by Fezekile Kuzwayo, known during the trial as Khwezi.

"I believe she believed she was raped," Sisulu responded.

McKaiser then asked her what she believed.

"No, I don't know if I have enough evidence to be able to make a decision on that.

"I know both parties firmly believed what they said."

The comments have caused quite a stir on Twitter, with #LindiweOnEusebius trending on Thursday morning.

Many have taken Sisulu's cryptic answer as an admission of sorts, but others say she dodged the question and avoided answering it.

In the broadcast, it was clear Sisulu steered away from taking a direct stance on the merits of the case.

Khwezi's story received more attention recently following the release of journalist Redi Thlabi's book on the late Kuzwayo. Nearly 600 people attended its launch.

Kuzwayo had spent much of the rape trial against Zuma living in hiding to protect her safety, before leaving the country to live abroad following Zuma's acquittal.

Kuzwayo's family confirmed in October 2016 that she had died.

Her ordeal was pushed back into the public eye after four women protested in her name during the announcement of the 2016 local government elections results.

They held up placards during Zuma's scheduled speech at the results centre, before being physically removed from the venue.

Source: News24

South Africa

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

