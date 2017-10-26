South Africa: Sharks Coach Du Preez 'Had Enough' of Son Robert

One of the biggest stories of Saturday's 2017 Currie Cup final between the Sharks and Western Province at Kings Park centres around one family.

While winning a maiden Currie Cup trophy will no doubt be the sole focus for Sharks coach Robert du Preez this week, he would be forgiven a human moment to sit back and take stock of the fact that all three of his sons - Jean-Luc , Daniel and Robert - will be starting on Saturday.

Loose forwards Jean-Luc and Dan are obviously in their dad's corner for this one, but Western Province flyhalf Robert is standing in the way of the Sharks' first Currie Cup triumph since 2013.

The 23-year-old apparently gets up for games where he is taking on the 'old man', and that much was evident on the final weekend of Currie Cup group fixtures when he scored two tries and 21 points to help WP down the Sharks 30-21 in Durban.

Robert jnr also started last year's Currie Cup group fixture at Newlands where Province emerged as 34-27 victors over his father's Sharks.

He also used to be a thorn in Du Preez snr's side when played he Varsity Cup rugby for Maties while his dad coached Pukke.

"I've had enough of him now," Du Preez snr joked when asked about his son on Thursday.

"He has been playing really good rugby and he's managed their game really well. We know he is going to be a threat on Saturday. We're going to have to close his space down.

"Having said that, in Curwin we've got a fantastic youngster who has also played great rugby and I think it's going to be quite a good match-up."

That match-up is given more significance by the fact that Du Preez jnr is expected to join the rest of his family at the Sharks next year, meaning that he will likely be competing with Bosch for the No 10 jersey at Kings Park.

For now, though, Du Preez snr is not letting what is unquestionably a phenomenal family effort cloud his preparation.

"We've had an enjoyable week as coaches and players and that was our aim for this week," he said.

"I'm not thinking too much about Dan, Jean-Luc, myself and Rob ... it is what it is."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith

Western Province

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Dan Kriel

